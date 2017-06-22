× First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings, Great Bridge Bridge closures and road work

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE: Great Bridge Bridge extended openings continue, full closure tonight overnight

Great Bridge Bridge will shut down to traffic overnight tonight 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM Friday.

Great Bridge Bridge daily repairs will continue at 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM daily. Stoppages could last up to an hour. Take 168 Bypass as your alternate route and avoid Battlefield Blvd during these times.

CHESAPEAKE: Bainbridge Blvd closure continues:

Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy) closed through Monday, June 26th for repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge.

–

NORFOLK : WEEKEND CLOSURES OF SOUTHBOUND KEMPSVILLE ROAD

Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday the weekends of June 23-June 26 and July 7-July 10.

A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road (map below).

The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Additionally, the left lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane for northbound traffic in that area.

Access to entrances to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open.

The lane closures will allow VDOT’s construction contractor for the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project to drill shafts in the median of Kempsville Road for pier foundations to support a new bridge over Kempsville Road. This new bridge will be the new collector-distributor road on I-264 east.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Laskin Rd

Laskin Road closure between Birdneck Road and Bayway Place

The work will include milling, paving and pavement marking work, and will also include structural repairs and maintenance on the east and west bound spans on the bridge.

The work on the Laskin Road bridge, in both the east/west bound lanes, will take place Wednesday, June 14, through August 4, 2017, from 9 am. – 3 pm., Monday through Friday.

Any weekend work, if needed, will be from 7 am. – 5 pm.

VIRGINIA BEACH: Independence Blvd closures Friday

HRSD is scheduled to replace air vents within portions of its sanitary sewer force main along Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Broad Street starting 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 23 through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane for motorists traveling south on Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes southbound along Independence Boulevard between Jericho Road and Broad Street.

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 16 to Friday, June 23

I-264 East: Single lane closure June 19-22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following between Frederick Boulevard and Elm Avenue Overpass.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT June 18-24

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west June 18-22, starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 18-22, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Single-lane closure northbound on Merrimac Trail (Route 143) at Burma Road on June 21-22, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mobile alternating closures on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass on June 18-22, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Terminal Avenue on-ramp to I-664 north in Newport News closed as follows: June 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound June 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 21-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23-24 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: June 19-22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. June 23 and ending no later than 5 a.m. June 26. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. June 23 and ending no later than 5 a.m. June 26.

Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows:

I-264 Eastbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure at the Exit 12 off-ramp (Ballentine Boulevard) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure at the Exit 12 off-ramp (Ballentine Boulevard) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures westbound starting near Exit 276 (Granby Street/I-564) and ending past Exit 273 (4 th View Street) June 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure eastbound between Exit 296 (US-17) and Exit 297 (Military Highway) in Chesapeake June 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures as follows. No more than one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south June 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound off-ramp at Exit 234-A (VA-199/Lightfoot) will be closed: June 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound off-ramp at Exit 234-B (VA-646) will be closed: June 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures as follows. No more than one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Alternating dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound dual-lane closures June 19-23 from 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound single-lane closures June 19-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures westbound June 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east: June 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. June 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The on-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south will be closed. A detour will be in place: June 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 23 from8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 24 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. The off-ramp from I-664 north to 25 th /26 th Street (Exit 6) will be closed June 18-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full closures at the following ramps:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: