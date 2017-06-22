× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible to end the work week

It’s been a hot and humid day, with some places feeling like the mid and upper 90s to 100, thanks to the dewpoints. Mostly dry conditions this evening. There is just a slight 20 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm, but most of the area should stay dry. Increasing clouds tonight with increasing rain chances.

We could see a couple showers tonight into tomorrow morning, especially for the Eastern Shore and peninsulas. We’ll then see some clearing with sunshine for the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is not out of the question for the afternoon. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Still on the humid side. A cold front will approach the region Friday and move through on Saturday. The cold front looks like it will collect the remnant moisture of Cindy and push through the area Saturday and Saturday night, moving off the coast Sunday morning. We are going to keep an eye on how much moisture holds together and joins with the cold front as it passes by.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Cindy continues to weaken, but there is still heavy rain and storms associated with this system. TD Cindy will weaken as it keeps a northward track through tonight and will begin turning northeastward by Friday morning as it weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

5:00 PM EDT Thu Jun 22

This is the last update from the National Hurricane Center.

