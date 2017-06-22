× First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, scattered showers and storms possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking hot and humid weather, along with scattered showers and storms.

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid overnight with lows in the mid 70s. A slight chance for a couple showers overnight into Friday morning. You may run into a few showers on your morning commute, especially for the northern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures are going to heat up! Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but will feel-like the upper 90s to 100, due to the humidity. We will see some sunshine in the afternoon, but we could also see some pop-up showers and storms, as a cold front approaches the area.

The cold front looks like it will collect the remnant moisture of Cindy and push through the area Saturday and Saturday night, moving off the coast Sunday morning. We are going to keep an eye on how much moisture holds together and joins with the cold front as it passes by. Keeping the best chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday is looking like the pick day of the weekend for now.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A stray shower (20%). Mild and humid. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance for showers in the morning, then a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance for a shower or storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 15-20, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Cindy continues to weaken, but there is still heavy rain and storms associated with this system. TD Cindy will weaken as it keeps a northward track through tonight and will begin turning northeastward by Friday morning as it weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

5:00 PM EDT Thu Jun 22

This is the last update from the National Hurricane Center.

