VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are currently investigating a person’s death in the Hilltop area of the city.

Police responded to the 700 block of Regency Drive just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officers had to force entry into the home and found a body inside.

The body appeared to have been in the home for a while, police say.

At this point, it is being classified as an undetermined death while the investigation takes place.

