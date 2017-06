BROOKLYN, N.Y. – After trading with Boston earlier this week to obtain the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Philadelphia uses the number one overall selection to take Washington freshman point guard Markelle Fultz.

It’s the second straight season the 76ers have selected first in the draft. In 2016, Philadelphia used the number one pick to select LSU’s Ben Simmons. However, due to injury, Simmons didn’t appear in a game last season.