Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool with showers today, hot again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today, heat returns tomorrow… With a stationary front still stalled over the region, we will see scattered showers and storms again today. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers for your morning drive. Temperatures will start near 70 today. Rain will push to the south and east this afternoon and some sunshine will mix in. Rain chances will go from a 60% chance this morning to a 30% chance this afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe storms are not expected. Highs will return to the low 80s today.

The heat and humidity will return for the end of the workweek and weekend. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow but it will feel like summer again. Highs will warm to near 90 with heat index values into the upper 90s. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will return on Friday and remain in the forecast for the weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will push into the region on Saturday.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Cindy. Most of the impact from Cindy will be along the Gulf Coast but the leftovers of this system will likely move north and east as we head into the weekend. We are going to keep an eye on how much moisture holds together and joins with the cold front as it passes by.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Cindy is centered about 200 miles off of the Gulf Coast and moving northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late today or tonight, and move inland near the Texas/Louisiana border on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Slight weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday. TS Cindy will be a major rain maker for much of the Southeast.

4:00 AM CDT Wed Jun 21

Location: 27.3°N 91.9°W

Moving: NW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Tropical Storm Bret has fizzled out in the Caribbean Sea.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 21st

1969 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co

1970 F2 Tornado: Petersburg, F2 Tornado Chesterfield

1972 Historic Flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes: AKQ Virginia

