Virginia Sports Hall of Fame set to move from Portsmouth to Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will be closing June 30, according to a public relations official.

The official said they are working with Armada Hoffler and the new location is expected to be open by the end of 2017.

The process will take a few months and the move from Portsmouth will not be immediate.

In February the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors voted to move the museum from Portsmouth to Virginia Beach.

A museum official said the problem lies with the museum portion of the Hall of Fame.

The establishment used to have a budget of $1 million and that money has essentially gone away, the official said.

The board is being offered $100 thousand for the museum which prompted them to vote to move the location to the Virginia Beach Town Center. This would be closer to businesses and sponsors that could help the museum become more financially sustainable.

The Hall of Fame honors athletes and coaches from the state and the museum was previously added to go along with the Hall of Fame.