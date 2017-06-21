THE ORIGINALS season finale, Friday 6/23 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Feast of All Sinners” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

THE END OF ALWAYS AND FOREVER — In an explosive season finale, the Mikaelsons find themselves out of options as they face the all-powerful and un-killable entity known as The Hollow. With the life of Hope (guest star Summer Fontana) at stake, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) proposes a final, desperate plan – one that will force Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to make the greatest sacrifice their family has ever endured. Charles Michael Davis also stars. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#413). Original airdate 6/23/17.