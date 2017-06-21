Sea turtles to be released in Virginia Beach Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Thursday, four rehabilitated sea turtles will be released by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program.

Llama, Max, Chartreuse and Sea Foam Green are the sea turtles taking part in the event.

The Virginia Response Team says that two of the sea turtles were hooked rehab patients, one was a cold stunned turtle, and the fourth was admitted due to marine debris entanglement.

The event will be held along the shore behind Neptune’s Park at 31st Street and starts at 9 a.m.