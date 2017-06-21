Pro Football Hall of Fame makes history with Papal visit

VATICAN CITY, Italy – Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame became the first American sports organization to have an audience with the Pope.

Seven Hall of Famers, including Franco Harris, Ronnie Lott and 2017 enshrinee Jerry Jones met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Also accompanying the group were Hall of Fame board members, their wives, Hall staff members and dignitaries from the Knights of Columbus.

Check out the official #VaticanHuddle photos from when the HOFers met @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/xZ8ghQ8eeY — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) June 21, 2017

“What a magnificent thing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to have him recognize pro football,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “When I think of the millions who know our Spiritual leader, it is very special to think that we had his audience on behalf of the game.”