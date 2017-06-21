× Parents pack Norfolk School Board meeting to save principal jobs

NORFOLK, Va. – Parents from a number of Norfolk School buildings packed Wednesday’s school board in protest after they say several principals were demoted.

Tracie Bias has a daughter going into eighth grade at Ruffner Academy. She says a source told her the principal, Sallie Cooke, would not be returning as principal next school year.

She says Cooke later confirmed the news with her.

A group of parents and teachers protested outside Ruffner last week.

Norfolk Public Schools says it cannot discuss personnel matters, but a June 7 docket marking personnel changes shows Cooke and principals from Southside STEM, St. Helena Elementary and Monroe Elementary will undergo salary adjustments still to be announced.

Director of Communications Khalilah LeGrand says a position change could warrant a salary adjustment.

LeGrand also sent News 3 this statement:

“As Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) moves forward with its district turnaround efforts, the choices that may result will not always be to everyone’s liking. The decision to move, demote or terminate an employee is never done lightly. Parents, teachers, staff, and community members should know that careful thought and consideration to what’s in the best interest of our students and the district as a whole is always at the core of all decisions being made. Should any actions resulting in a change of status of a contracted NPS employee be taken, they will be entitled to due process. When any determinations on staff changes are made they are based on a myriad of factors. These decisions are difficult to make and are certainly not personal, nor an indictment on any individual’s character or commitment to NPS. We are legally prohibited from commenting on any specific personnel matters.”

