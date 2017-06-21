Man arrested accused of assaulting Williamsburg officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and charged for assaulting an officer Tuesday.

47-year-old Andrew Leroy Duke of Missouri, assaulted the officer around 2 a.m., according to police.

Officers responded to a hotel in the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive for a domestic dispute with an intoxicated subject.

When officers got to the scene they arrested the intoxicated man for being drunk in public.

Officers said they spoke with the victim who reported she was arguing with him and claimed he assaulted her.

Police said she did not require any medical attention.

Duke was transported Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and when officers got to the jail he became agitated and struck an officer in the chest.

He was charged with domestic assault and assault and battery on an officer.

Police said the officer was not injured.