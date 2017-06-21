Judge denies new trial request for former Norfolk Treasurer

NORFOLK, Va. – A judge denied a request for a new trial for Anthony Burfoot Wednesday.

News 3 was in court when the judge denied the new trial.

Councilman Paul Riddic took the stand to testify Wednesday before the judge’s decision was made.

In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury.

He was facing 4 perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

Burfoot was sentenced to serve six years behind bars and has to pay back $250,000.

