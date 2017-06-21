× First Warning Forecast: Highs near 90 for Thursday

The heat and humidity return to end the work week.

Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, with lows in the lower 70s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible, especially further inland.

If you’ve missed the heat and humidity, it’s back for the end of the week. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s, thanks to the humidity. We could see some showers and storms push in Thursday night, but the models are not agreeing. It will be warm and muggy Thursday night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Friday and remain in the forecast for the weekend. We are tracking a cold front that will push into the region on Saturday.

We are also keeping a close eye on Cindy. Most of the impact from Cindy will be along the Gulf Coast but the leftovers of this system will likely move north and east as we head into the weekend. We are going to keep an eye on how much moisture holds together and joins with the cold front as it passes by.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Some overnight patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and clouds. Hot and humid. A slight chance for an isolated late-day shower or storm (25%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Cindy is moving toward the Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast. Cindy is centered about 95 miles SSE of Port Arthur, Texas and moving NNW at 7 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will move inland near the Louisiana-Texas border early Thursday, then move across western and northern Louisiana and into southeastern Arkansas Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with weakening expected thereafter.

10:00 PM CDT Wed Jun 21

Location: 28.6°N 93.4°W

Moving: NNW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 992 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

