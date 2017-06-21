Crews battling 2-alarm fire at Norfolk Dollar Tree, one person in custody

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews are working a two-alarm fire in the 7600 block of Granby Street.

NFR units on scene in the 7600 block of Granby st. This is a working commercial fire at the Dollar Tree Store. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) June 21, 2017

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, there are no reported injuries.

A woman is in custody in connection to the fire.

Surrounding businesses have been evacuated.

Police are also on scene and have blocked off all entrances into the parking lot.

The cause of fire is under investigation, but officials do not believe it is suspicious.