× Court documents detail struggle inside Norfolk apartment that led to teen’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – A person inside an apartment was asleep inside his apartment earlier this month when four people kicked the door in during a home invasion, according to a search warrant filed in Norfolk Circuit Court. Next, the person in the apartment wrestled a gun away from one of the four intruders and shot two of them, the search warrant says.

Kuwan Robinson, 17, died on the scene, according to police. The incident all happened back on June 9 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Glen Myrtle Avenue.

Police got the call at around midnight. Shortly after, Jamel Bridges showed up at DePaul Medical Center. He’d been shot in his midsection, according to the search warrant. Others, who were with Bridges, gave full confessions to police, the search warrant says.

After that, three people, including Bridges, D’Marco Scott, and a 15-year old were all charged with armed burglary, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police searched the Toyota Camry Bridges arrived to the hospital in, and found marijuana, masks, gloves, and DNA swabs, according to the search warrant.

Officers haven’t released any other details about the shooting. A police spokesperson said the people inside of the apartment are not facing any charges at this time.