17-year-old injured in Norfolk drive-by shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A teenager was sent to the hospital following a drive-by shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was walking on Albert Avenue toward Sewells Point Road when a car pulled up and someone inside the car fired several shots.

The teen was hit multiple times, but he was able to walk to a friend’s house in the 6600 block of Sewells Point Road.

Police were called and he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General. The teen is expected to recover.

Police discovered that the victim’s friend’s house was struck by a stray bullet.

There were no other reported injuries.

Detectives have not released the suspect’s description or motive. However, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.