VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after killing her cat.

A citizen called police on May 15 about a possible animal cruelty situation in the 900 block of Westwind Place.

Animal control officers responded and discovered that the woman’s cat was sick for many months and did not receive any treatment for the illness.

Police say the woman, 73-year-old Nancy Lou Just, killed the cat and buried it on her property.