Virginia Beach Police arrest man for stabbing while responding to unrelated case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested after police found a stabbing victim while responding to an unrelated case Monday.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers were in the area of the 100 block of S. Plaza Trail when they heard screaming coming from the parking lot of Blarneystone Pub.

Officers said they were informed that a man had been stabbed and that the suspect was on scene.

An adult male victim with non-life threatening injures was located and was taken to a local hospital and later released, police said.

Officers located and arrested 21-year-old Marquel Antonio Lasala.

Lasala has been charged with Felonious Assault and is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.