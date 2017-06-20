Virginia Beach considering change to ‘dangerous dog’ law

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on a change to the city’s dangerous dog law Tuesday.

The vote comes after a 2017 change to state law, which gives dogs who bite a person or an animal the benefit of a doubt and aims to put fewer dogs on a state registry.

If passed, the City of Virginia Beach’s law would align with the state’s.

Among the changes, the new state law allows animal control officers to determine if a dog is considered dangerous if it nips, scratches or causes a minor injury on a person or another pet.

Previously, officers had to summon the offending dog’s owner to court to argue why their pet shouldn’t be considered dangerous.

In Virginia the owners of dogs deemed to be dangerous must now obtain a dangerous dog certificate within 30 days instead of the 45 days previously required.

News 3 will let you know if city council votes to change its dangerous dog law.