USS Helena to return from deployment Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Helena (SSN 725) will return to its homeport Wednesday at Naval Station Norfolk from a regularly scheduled deployment.

It has a current crew compliment of 15 officers and 129 enlisted Sailors, and displaces more than 7,100 tons of water.

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine is returning from the European Command and Central Command Areas of Responsibilities.

During the deployment, the USS Helena steamed more than 35,319 nautical miles and conducted port visits to Haakonsvern, Norway; United Kingdom; Scotland and Brest, France.

Helena is the 38th Los Angeles-class attack submarine and fourth ship to bear the name of the capital city, Helena, Montana.

The submarine was commissioned July 11, 1987.