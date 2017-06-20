× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat but more rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Not as hot but more rain on the way… The cold front that brought us the rain and storms yesterday will stall out across the Mid-Atlantic for today and tomorrow. Our best chance for rain today will be early this morning. Rain chances will taper off by mid-morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers lingering for midday. Another wave of showers and storms will move in late this afternoon and evening, mainly for Northeastern North Carolina. Storms are possible today but severe weather is not expected. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms tonight. Most of the rain will be in North Carolina and the Southside. Temperatures will fall to near 70 by Wednesday morning.

With the front still stalled over the region, scattered showers and storms will continue for Wednesday. Rain is more likely for areas to the south and east. Some sunshine could mix in for areas to the north and west. Highs will return to the low 80s tomorrow. The heat will return for the end of the week and weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret will continue moving along the northeast coast of Venezuela this morning and move into the extreme southeastern Caribbean Sea this afternoon and evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. A weakening trend is expected to begin later today when Bret is forecast to become a tropical depression.

5:00 AM AST Tue Jun 20

Location: 10.6°N 62.9°W

Moving: WNW at 21 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will likely become our next tropical storm. It is centered about 300 miles SSW of the Mississippi River and moving NW at 8 mph. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to be near the Louisiana coast late Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 20th

1983 Heavy Rain: 2.96″ Richmond

