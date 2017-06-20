Local museums offering free admission for active military and their family members

NORFOLK, Va. – Several Hampton Roads museums are offering free admission for active military personnel and up to five of their family members, thanks to Blue Star Museums.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. More than 2,000 museums across America are offering free admission for active military and their family members from Memorial Day through Labor Day, September 4.

Here are the local participating museums:

Some special or limited-time museum exhibits may not be included in the free admission program. For questions on exhibits or museums, contact the museums directly.

Click here for more information.