Help put a squeeze on childhood cancer with a lemonade stand!

Help raise money for local kids with cancer with an Anthem LemonAid stand this summer!

You can participate by registering to set up your own lemonade stand July 14 through July 16.

Click here to register for a FREE LemonAid kit that comes with lemonade, cups, a pitcher, stickers and signage to help decorate your stand!

100% of the funds raised support CHKD’s cancer program for treatment and research.

In 2016, there were 915 stands in 35 cities across Hampton Roads and online that helped raised a record $120,000 to help fight childhood cancer.