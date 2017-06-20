GoFundMe page set up to help five Tennessee puppies bitten by copperhead snake

The founder of an East Tennessee animal rescue center has created a GoFundMe page for five puppies that the center says were bitten by a copperhead snake.

The page said the puppies’ bodies began to swell immediately and they where whining in pain because of the venom.

Because of their condition the center said they had no choice but to rush them to the emergency vet.

The bill to save the puppies was over $8000, the center reported.

With no more funds to treat the puppies, the center asked for help.

The page went up and within four days over $10,000 has been raised.

The center posted on Facebook saying the puppies will all live and thanked the community for their contributions.