× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more showers and possible storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more wet weather, and another warm up.

Unsettled weather into Wednesday thanks to a frontal system stalled over the area. We’re tracking showers this evening mainly in Carolina. Better chances for rain in the overnight hours. Lows tonight in the lower 70s. On and off rain and a few storms possible Wednesday. The biggest threat will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs in the low and mid 80s.

The frontal system will lift as a warm front on Thursday bringing in some warmer temperatures. Most of the day is looking dry. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. It will be warm and muggy Thursday night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

The end of the week and weekend is looking uncertain. There are a few frontal systems along with the remnant moisture from Cindy that could bring us some showers and storms, but the models are in a disagreement. The best chances to see rain will be Friday night through Saturday. It looks like the remnant moisture from Cindy will increase the moisture over the area.

A frontal system will move through Monday, leaving behind cooler and drier weather for Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Bret degenerates into a tropical wave. This will be the last update.

5:00 PM AST Tue Jun 20

Location: 12.0°N 67.3°W

Moving: WNW at 22 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Tropical Storm Cindy is meandering over the central gulf. Heavy rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast. Cindy has been nearly stationary, but a northwestward motion is expect to resume tonight and continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north is expected Wednesday night and early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday and Wednesday night, and move inland over southeastern Texas on Thursday.

4:00 PM CDT Tue June 20

Location: 25.7°N 90.6°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.