Allegiant Air announces new routes and service from Norfolk, offering fares as low as $39

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Air announced new routes and service from Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday.

To celebrate the announcement, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for a limited time.

Year-round nonstop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) from Norfolk will begin on November 17 with fares as low as $39.

Year-round nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Norfolk begins October 4, with fares as low as $39.

Year-round nonstop service to Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from Norfolk begins November 17 with fares as low as $39.

The company also announced new routes and service from Gulfport, Mississippi and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It marks the largest-ever announcement in the company’s history. Click here to see the routes and services from other cities.

The fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 22, 2017 for travel by February 13, 2018. For optional services and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com.