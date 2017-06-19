‘Y’all got a lighter?’ Cell phone video shows woman pouring gas, setting fatal fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Video appears to show a woman pouring gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home before setting a fire that killed a 72-year-old man, Fox6Now reports.

Milwaukee police say Willie Greer died in the fire, which they are investigating as a homicide and arson.

Jestopher and Jessie Hinds and their cousin Travonta Richmond say they watched nearby as the woman broke out a window before grabbing what appears to be a gas can from the garage and pouring it through a window.

"She asks us, 'one of y'all got a lighter?' And were like, 'no, we can't help you with a lighter,'" Richmond told the station.

As the fire spreads, the video shows a woman jumping through a window to escape the flames. A group of young men attempted to kick in a door to help the people trapped inside but black smoke pushed the group away.

"We all ran over there and tried to kick down the door, but all the smoke -- nothing we could really do at that moment," Jestopher said.

Relatives say the woman got into a fight with her boyfriend, which provoked the incident. They said her boyfriend lived at the home but wasn't there at the time of the fire.

Police are still searching for the suspect.