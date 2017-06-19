Hampton shooting leaves one man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night.

Police said the shooting was in the 200 block of Derosa Drive and they tweeted about the incident around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle and shots came from another vehicle.

The victim's car was parked but rolled into a home after the shooting, according to police.

Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Jonathan Matthew Bradley of Hampton.

Police are searching for the shooter's vehicle.

Motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This is Hampton's sixth homicide this year.

If you have any information that will help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

