Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Severe weather threat rising
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast
Batten down the hatches, it could be a rough night for some of us.
A powerful cold front will move into our region tonight bringing the threat for strong-to-severe storms. The highest risk for severe storms will be on the northern fringes of our viewing area, including northern Gloucester County, northern James City County, and northern Surry County where the Storm Prediction Center has put us in a level three out of five threat. That means numerous severe storms are possible.
Most of the Eastern Shore Middle Peninsula, lower Peninsula and inland Virginia are under a level two threat, with a level one threat for the rest of the area.
Unfortunately, it looks like the cold front will stick around for the next few days. That will bring us unsettled weather with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The front will finally clear the area on Thursday bringing us a welcome day of dry weather.
But the threat for heat, humidity and storms returns for Friday and into the first weekend of summer.
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
2000 Severe Thunderstorms: Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Prince George Co
