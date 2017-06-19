Norfolk Tides make final four in naitional logo competition

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Tides have made it to the final four…but we’re not talking about the baseball team.

“Triton,” the seahorse on the team’s logo, is one of four finalists in a national logo competition–and you can help the team win.

This round, they’re competing against the “Baby Cakes,” a minor league team from New Orleans.

The competition is organized by New Era, the baseball cap maker.

Click this link to vote and lead the Norfolk Tides to victory. To vote, simply scroll down and click your favorite hat.

The winner will go on the final round and take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp or the Vermont Lake Monsters.

The winner will get bragging rights.