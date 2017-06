Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Jacqui Renager from Kitchen Barn is with us with some great ideas for making summer cookout season something special, from the burgers to sides.

Fun in the Kitchen with Jacqui:

Sizzling Summer Fish Series

- July 22

Stuffed Flounder

- July 29

Herb Encrusted Seared Tuna

- August 5

Mussels & Country Bread

www.kitchenbarnonline.com