Kyle O’Quinn will always have appreciation for Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. - After five seasons and 321 games in the NBA, Kyle O'Quinn is a bonafide professional basketball player. Had it not been for Norfolk State, he may not be.

As a high school recruit out of the Magnet School of Law/Government in Cambria Heights, NY - O'Quinn had just one college scholarship offer. That offer was from Norfolk State.

"My appreciation will never run out - for the University, for the coaching staff; that's why I'm here every year," O'Quinn said Monday while working at NSU's Green & Gold youth basketball camp. "I think it shows with my actions - the things I say, how I carry myself around the program. I'll do it 100-times over. They truly gave me an opportunity no other school gave me and my family and I are tremendously grateful."

In his best season as a pro, last year O'Quinn averaged 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Knicks - a team that plays its home games 25 miles from where he grew up.