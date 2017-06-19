Help name the Virginia Zoo’s baby giraffe!

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its new female Masai giraffe calf.

The Zoo will be accepting names for the calf until Friday, June 23. At that time, zoo keepers will vote on submissions and a name will be announced on Wednesday, June 28. Click here to submit a name.

The baby girl was born to five-time mother Imara and father Billy.

The calf weighed 149 pounds and measured in at 5 feet 11 inches tall. She could stand and walk within the first few hours after birth!

The calf was born with a birth defect called carpal laxity, meaning her front limbs appear to bow slightly backwards as she walks. However, the zoo says it seems like she’s growing out of the condition.

The mom and baby can be seen at the indoor giraffe exhibit in Africa. Both mom and calf will be given access to the main exhibit so the baby can begin to explore her surroundings.