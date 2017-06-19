Harris Teeter recalls hummus due to possible listeria contamination

Harris Teeter has voluntarily recalled a type of their hummus due to potential listeria contamination.

The supplier, Lantana Foods notified Harris Teeter of the possible contamination and the product was removed from its cases.

The affected product is the Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus Pine Nuts (UPC 7203602705).

Shoppers who bought the item should not eat it and should return the hummus to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recall Harris Teeter said to call Lantana Foods at 1-855-215-5142.