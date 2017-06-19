Einstein Bros. Bagels offering free doggie bagels for Take Your Pet to Work Week

NORFOLK, Va. – Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving your pup a morning snack in honor of Take Your Pet to Work Day.

The business is offering free doggie bagels from June 19 to June 23.

After Take Your Pet to Work Week, dog owners will be able to continue to take advantage of the dogs eat free offer every Tuesday throughout the summer.

Guests will need to visit www.einsteinbros.com/dogseatfree to print a copy of the coupon, or simply show it on their mobile device at the register to qualify for the offer.

Click here to find a location near you.