Crews respond to Oceanfront high-rise fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a fire in a high-rise building Monday.
Fire officials said the multi-story structure was in the 2500 block of Atlantic Ave.
When firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. smoke appeared to be coming from a pool area.
After a search, firefighters were able to control the fire with a fire extinguisher and it was out around 1:15 p.m.
One civilian was injured and no firefighters reported injuries, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
