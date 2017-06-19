Crews respond to Oceanfront high-rise fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a fire in a high-rise building Monday.

Fire officials said the multi-story structure was in the 2500 block of Atlantic Ave.

When firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. smoke appeared to be coming from a pool area.

After a search, firefighters were able to control the fire with a fire extinguisher and it was out around 1:15 p.m.

One civilian was injured and no firefighters reported injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.