Chick-fil-A introduces new gluten-free bun

Chick-fil-A is catering to a whole new group of people with their newest bread choice.

The restaurant announced a new gluten-free bun on Monday!

The addition to the menu comes in response to customers’ requests for more gluten-free/sensitive items.

The new bun is already available nationwide and comes individually packaged.

Guests can order the bun with any Chick-fil-A’s sandwich offerings, the restaurant said.

Chick-fil-A describes the bun as being made with “premium ingredients, including ancient grains quinoa and amaranth. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals and is lightly sweetened with molasses and raisins.”

