CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora places odds for Redskins, Cousins deal

Posted 5:58 pm, June 19, 2017, by

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora

NORFOLK, Va. – With less than a month until the deadline for the Redskins to reach a long-term deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins, CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora puts the odds of a deal at 80 percent.

In a column for CBSSports.com, La Canfora says “The sides have come too far and been through too much not to see this through.”

Kirk Cousins celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown pass. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

La Canfora goes on to write, “For as much as Cousins can reasonably talk about $25M a year, he and his representatives are smart, savvy people, and if it ends up being $23M a year and four seasons are in essence guaranteed by the salary structure, that’s a major win for the former fourth round pick. I don’t see this falling apart. There’s just too much at stake for both sides.”