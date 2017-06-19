CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora places odds for Redskins, Cousins deal

NORFOLK, Va. – With less than a month until the deadline for the Redskins to reach a long-term deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins, CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora puts the odds of a deal at 80 percent.

In a column for CBSSports.com, La Canfora says “The sides have come too far and been through too much not to see this through.”

La Canfora goes on to write, “For as much as Cousins can reasonably talk about $25M a year, he and his representatives are smart, savvy people, and if it ends up being $23M a year and four seasons are in essence guaranteed by the salary structure, that’s a major win for the former fourth round pick. I don’t see this falling apart. There’s just too much at stake for both sides.”