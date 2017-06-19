48 hour extension for contract talks between Redskins, Kirk Cousins

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Redskins have been granted an extra 48 hours to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract.

Because the date falls on a Saturday, July 15th is no longer the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. The NFL confirms to News 3 the new deadline is 4pm on Monday July 17th.

Earlier this year, the Redskins placed the franchise tag on Cousins for the second straight season. Should the two sides not reach a long-term deal by July 17th, Captain Kirk will play the 2017 season on a one-year contract and a new deal cannot be negotiated until after the season.