48 hour extension for contract talks between Redskins, Kirk Cousins

Posted 5:46 pm, June 19, 2017

Quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Redskins have been granted an extra 48 hours to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract.

Because the date falls on a Saturday, July 15th is no longer the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. The NFL confirms to News 3 the new deadline is 4pm on Monday July 17th.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off of the field after the Washington Redskins defeated the Green Bay Packers. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the Redskins placed the franchise tag on Cousins for the second straight season. Should the two sides not reach a long-term deal by July 17th, Captain Kirk will play the 2017 season on a one-year contract and a new deal cannot be negotiated until after the season.

 