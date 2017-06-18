Wawa Hoagiefest begins June 19

NORFOLK, Va. – Wawa’s Hoagiefest is back for another year!

The classic hoagie usually sells for $5.69, but will cost only $4.99 during Hoagiefest. Customers will be able to enjoy the discounted hoagies in several varieties, including classics like roasted chicken, meatball, turkey veggie ranch, Italian and Philly style cheesesteak.

Hoagiefest starts on June 19 and will continue during the summer.

The Hoagiefest summer promotion is available at Wawa locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.