Rob Zombie returns to Portsmouth Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Seven-time Grammy-nominated artist Rob Zombie is returning to the Portsmouth Pavilion on Thursday, October 5.

It’s Zombie’s third performance in Portsmouth. He played the venue in 2015 and 2002.

Zombie has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and has a reputation for stretching the boundaries of both music and film.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

General Admission Orchestra tickets are $54.50. Gold Circle reserved seat tickets are $39.50, and Lawn general admission tickets are $29.50, including fees. There’s a $3 Gold Circle reserved discount with military ID.