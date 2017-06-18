× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, storms by late day

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more heat and storms to start your work week.

Warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start Monday with partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the west and then stalls over the area. It’ll be another steamy day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Will feel like the upper 90s to near 100 due to the humidity. Shower and storms chances will increase in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be heavy rain.

More rain on Tuesday thanks to the stalled frontal system. Rain could become heavy at times. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the low and mid 80s. Shower and storm chances for Wednesday morning, with drier conditions to follow.

The end of the work week is looking unsettled. We are currently keeping an eye on the tropics. There is a large area of low pressure that could become a tropical system. If it does form, we could get some of the moisture, so what happens with our weather will be dependent on what happens in the tropics. Keeping a slight 25 percent chance for showers and storms Friday through Sunday.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: A chance for showers and storms. Mainly late in the day. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: S 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday night: Showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms along with gale force winds several hundred miles to the east and northeast of the center. The low still lacks a well-defined center of circulation. Gradual development of this system is expected while it moves north-northeastward across the Yucatan overnight. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system on Monday if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of the Windward Islands. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph. A fast motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move through the Windward Islands Monday night and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph, with some higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours. This disturbance is expected to reach tropical storm intensity later tonight or Monday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

