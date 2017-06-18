Man injured in shooting during Newport News robbery

Newport News, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a robbery and shooting in the 2000 block of 25th Street.

Officials say two armed men walked into the Green City Super Market before getting into a physical altercation.

That’s when both suspects fired multiple shots, striking a 56-year-old Newport News man.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you can help police locate these suspects, then call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.