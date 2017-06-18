Lightning strike causes delays at Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Motorists in Chesapeake can expect delays of up to an hour at the Great Bridge Bridge at 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily as crews work to repair the bridge.

The bridge was struck by lightning Friday evening, which damaged the electrical system requiring manual operation until repairs are made.

Officials say motorists should also be aware that other bridges in the area may see longer openings due to the back up of waterway traffic having to wait for one of the two daily openings at the Great Bridge Bridge.