Brooks Koepka runs away late to win 117th U.S. Open

ERIN HILLS, Wis. – The U.S. Open is known for it’s tight scoring, with the winner usually finishing at or around even par. This year’s course was an anomaly, with five golfers sitting at -10 under par or better coming into the final round.

Brooks Koepka, the 27-year-old American has won two PGA Tour events in his career, but the third one was the charm, winning the 117th U.S. Open by four strokes with a -16 under par performance. His score ties the U.S. Open record for lowest overall score total, matching Rory Mcllroy’s 2011 score of -16 under par.

It’s Koepka’s first career major championship.

Koepka, the Florida State alumnus. has faired well in recent majors, finishing tied for fourth in the 2016 PGA Championship, and a 10th place finish in the 2015 Open Championship. Most recently, he finished tied for 11th in the 2017 Masters.

Virginia Beach’s Marc Leishman, finished the tournament at -1 under par, tying for 27th place.