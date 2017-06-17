× Walk raises money for Postpartum Depression Awareness

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A walk in Williamsburg is raising money for the Postpartum Support International, a non-profit organization bringing to light the emotional changes that women experience during pregnancy and postpartum.

Studies from postpartum.net show about 15% of all women will experience postpartum depression after birth, and about 10% will experience depression or anxiety during pregnancy.It is for this reason that a local group of moms is taking action.

On June 24th at the VA Capital Trail in Williamsburg, a group of walkers will meet near Jamestown High School to hike the trail and raise money while raising awareness. Organizers say the location is safe, has great reviews, it’s beautiful, historical, and has paved trails so that families can bring their strollers or wagons with ease.

The overall goal of the walk is to raise money that will be donated to help moms and families deal with postpartum depression. To donate click here.

If anybody wants to check out the facebook event and sign up click here.