Virginia Beach among most improved large cities for energy efficiency

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has moved ahead of 10 other large cities on the energy efficiency scorecard, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE).

Virginia Beach now ranks 36th out of 51 based on the 2017 City Energy Efficiency Scorecard.

The scorecard takes local government operations, community-wide initiatives, building policies, energy and water utilities and transportation polices into account and combines them into one score.

Boston came in at number one for the third year in a row, with New York in second and Seattle in third.

“Virginia Beach significantly improved its standing in the 2017 City Scorecard because of positive policy developments over the last two years. For example, the city has set energy savings goals for local government operations and the community in its 2016 comprehensive plan,” the report said.

The city was also recognized for using an energy trafficking software to help track energy usage on all municipal buildings.

“This new ranking shows how far we’ve come in creating a more energy efficient city, and we are committed to improving our score even further,” said Mayor William D. Sessoms, Jr.

To see Virginia Beach’s entire energy breakdown, visit: http://database.aceee.org/city/virginia-beach-va.