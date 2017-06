Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown reveal one of the biggest rules Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has for his team during its summer break. Plus, Newport News native B.W. Webb is back in Hampton Roads to host his annual celebrity weekend.

Also, Mitch shares a story of a group of folks who work their core on the shore by incorporating faith with fitness.