Norfolk Police investigating robbery of Wawa on N. Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help identifying a man who they say robbed the Wawa on 6301 N. Military Highway.

It happened on Thursday just before 3 p.m.

When police arrived, the clerk told them a man came into the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the man left the store with the cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, around 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jean shorts and white sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.